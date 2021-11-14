Disc golf in Ferry Road Park will continue for the time being with a final decision waiting on the approval of a new Parks Master Plan.
During a work session Monday, the North Bend City Council reached a consensus on moving forward with the hot-button issue, but agreed to wait until the master plan was finished to determine if disc golf should stay in Ferry Road Park.
The work session was the second time in two weeks the council discussed the issue after the Parks Advisory Committee was unable to reach a decision on whether to recommend disc golf be made permanent or removed.
Councilor Eric Gleason said the parks committee debated the issue much like the community has, with the two sides deeply split.
"I watched it, and it was just as listless as possible," Gleason said. "It was an argument back and forth. There's half the people who want it and half the people who don't want it. It's basically come down to the same line as we've seen with the petitions."
Over the last few weeks, petitions for and against disc golf have been turned into city hall, leaving the council to decide the issue. Mayor Jessica Engelke said the council has received a lot of feedback.
"We've gone through a process now," Engelke said. "We've had a pilot project, we've had numerous discussions, we've had feedback from community members interested in expanding the course, we've heard from community members not interested in having a course, we've had public comment as recently as this afternoon."
Gleason said from what he has heard, the council has three possible actions. One, keep the nine holes at Ferry Road Park to make an 18-hole park with Windsor Park. Two, remove the holes from the Eastern side of the park. Three, remove disc golf from Ferry Road Park completely.
"We have people who really feel one way or another," Gleason said. "We have people who are really against it or really for it. It's really a coin flip to what the best answer is."
Gleason said he has watched the park as disc golf has tried to coexist with baseball, walkers and others who use it. Mostly, he said, it has seemed positive.
"I've watched the park be as multi-use as I've ever seen it, and I've been here my whole life," Gleason said. "I played Little League at the ball field. I've played in the sandbox, on the merry go round. I've pushed my kids on those merry go rounds. I've walked the trails. I sat there one night and I watched people play Frisbee golf, there was a Little League tournament, other people played soccer in the grass and people played at the park. It can be done.
"It's whether or not we want to do it. I know we need to move on from this. I hope this week is the week we move on. But it can be done. I think we can make this multi-functional. I think it can be done in a number of ways. I think it's time to move on and do something more meaningful for the city."
Councilor Timm Slater was also uncertain what the final decision should be.
"We started disc golf here in the '80s," Slater said. "Windsor was brought up as it was a park that was not being used. I believe it has a place. I believe it has a following. It's already been acknowledged it's a value. I believe it's an asset we ought to put together for our parks."
Councilor Susanna Noordhoff, who has been the most outspoken council member opposed to disc golf at Ferry Road, said the council could make a compromise. She said the biggest issue is having 18 holes to host tournaments, and that can be done without impacting all of Ferry Road Park.
"Windsor Park actually does have 18 holes," she said. "Some of the bags are used for two fairways. So I think it would be a good compromise to use Ferry Road Park, but just on the west side. I do not think the site requires nine holes. Maybe four where people can practice. There are enough holes in Windsor for a tournament."
After listening to the discussion, the mayor said the feeling of the majority was to move forward while waiting for the new master plan, which will not be done for at least two months.
