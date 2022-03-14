At the regular meeting of the Coos Bay-North Bend Visitor & Convention Bureau Board of Directors on February 10, the board elected Lucinda DiNovo to a two-year term as board chair.
DiNovo is the representative to the VCB Board from the Coquille Indian Tribe, one of the Intergovernmental partners that created the VCB in its current form in 2010. She began her career in the gaming and hospitality industry 25 years ago and currently holds the position of director of sales for The Mill Casino Hotel & RV Park, owned by The Coquille Indian Tribe in North Bend. She holds a degree in business management and marketing from Oregon State University. DiNovo is a Coos Bay city councilor and was appointed to the Oregon Tourism Commission by Governor Kate Brown in 2019.
Rodger Craddock, city of Coos Bay city manager, and city of Coos Bay representative to the board, was elected vice chair.
During the February 10 meeting, outgoing chair, Mark Mattecheck of North Bend Lanes was presented with a Myrtlewood plaque commemorating his years as board chair and VCB Board member.
DiNovo made the presentation and expressed the gratitude of the entire board for Mattecheck’s dedicated service to the VCB. Mattecheck will remain on the VCB Board as the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce representative. His re-appointment as chamber representative was confirmed by the cities of Coos Bay and North Bend city councils in December 2021.
The Coos Bay-North Bend Visitor & Convention Bureau Board of Directors is comprised of the following members: Lucinda DiNovo, board chair, Coquille Indian Tribe Representative; Rodger Craddock, vice chair, City of Coos Bay Representative; Larry Garboden, City of North Bend Representative; Mark Mattecheck, Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Representative; and Joseph Monahan, Lodging Representative.
