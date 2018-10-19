Dilyn Baumgardner started his career in Scouting in 2010 with Troop 68 in North Bend where he served in a number of leadership positions including the assistant senior patrol leader. Along the scouting trail, he enjoyed camping, including a week-long summer camp, and earning a total of 23 merit badges. He earned his Eagle Scout badge Oct. 4.
For his Eagle Scout project, Dilyn planned and organized funding for the installation of the flagpole located in Mingus Park in Coos Bay.
Dilyn has graduated from North Bend High School and is currently working in the Pony Village mall. He intends on attending Full Sail University within the next year and ultimately earning a bachelor's degree and a career in game design and game arts.
The following is how Dilyn answered the question, “What does Scouting mean to me."
"When I first started scouting almost nine years ago my troop was massive, with three hulking patrols and more adult leaders than we could handle. Over the years however the Scouts in my troop got older and became more involved in things outside of Scouting and my once-massive troop over the course of two years, dwindled down to about 10 members. After some Scoutmaster changes and even more kids growing out, my troop had five members in 2016. And it stayed this small even to this present day. Finally, right after I had hit the age of 18 and aged myself out, a new Scoutmaster took control of this troop. The troop is still small, still fewer than 10 members but Nick was able to do something most previous Scoutmasters hadn’t. He started to recruit members. Within the past few months, Nick has been able to get two new members (which doesn’t seem like a lot but when the troop is five strong it makes an unbelievable difference) and now the troop is growing, with new members coming in almost every month. My troop is going back to the days when I joined. And I plan to stay committed with this troop while it does so.
"Scouting to me means a mixture of things. As a Scout, it’s my duty to assist those in need and make sure I do my good turn daily. Also as a Scout, I must be willing to work as a team to solve sometimes very difficult problems. A Scout must always be prepared, problems are all around us and as a Scout it’s my duty to make sure I can help those in need. Scouting isn’t all about the work however. It’s also my duty as a Scout to make sure I go on camping trips with my troop and go rock climbing, or swimming or fishing. I must be willing to have fun and be adventurous and get along with my troop. It’s impossible to explain what Scouting means to me in a singular sentence, because Scouting is so much more than most see.
"My Eagle Scout project was one our city park needed. Each year my troop sets up a hot-dog and burger stand on the Fourth of July for those wandering Mingus Park on that day. Each year my troop would also perform the American flag ceremony but with no sturdy flagpole in the park we were forced to use long skinny logs, tie them down and hope nobody was beneath one should it fall. It was an unnecessary and difficult process we had to perform each year. Now, thanks to the city of Coos Bay and several companies that donated labor and materials to me, there is a strong flagpole with cement grounding there. The flagpole measures 35-feet tall and can be seen all across the park. The process took several months and upwards of $5,000 to complete. Was it worth it? Definitely."