COOS BAY — 7 Devils Brewing Co., together with more than 1,400 breweries around the country, will celebrate the release of Resilience Butte County Proud IPA with a nationwide pint night.
The breweries will celebrate “Resilience Night” tonight in taprooms from coast to coast to raise funds for the Camp Fire relief effort.
Resilience IPA is a collaborative fundraising effort for those impacted by the Northern California Camp Fire. The Camp Fire, which started in the hills above Sierra Nevada's Chico brewery last month, was the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history, killing at least 86 people and displacing more than 14,000 families, including many Sierra Nevada employees. In the days following the fire, Sierra Nevada announced plans to brew Resilience IPA and donate 100 percent of the sales to the Sierra Nevada Camp Fire Relief Fund. The company invited every brewery in the country to brew the beer and donate 100 percent of the sales to the fund as well. 7 Devils is proud to join the 1400+ breweries that have rallied alongside Sierra Nevada's call for help.
“The brewing community has really come together in this large-scale fundraising effort,” said Sierra Nevada founder and owner Ken Grossman. “Now we’re asking drinkers to come together and help us raise funds by buying the beer. And what better way to do it than with a nationwide pint night?” If the beer sells out, the project could raise more than $15 million for direct Camp Fire relief.
On Resilience Night, many participating breweries will serve their versions of Resilience IPA in their own taprooms and pubs and donate the beer sales to the relief fund. Locally, patrons of the 7 Devils Public House can participate in the Nationwide Resilience Night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., located at 247 S. Second St., Coos Bay.