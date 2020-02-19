EMPIRE — On the edge of the Empire District sits the warming center, which has sheltered an average of 40 homeless individuals on the coldest nights this winter.
Since the Nancy Devereux Center began operating its warming center earlier in the season, it has been open 29 nights so far. Nancy Devereux Center Executive Director Tara Johnson said that number is equivalent with how many times it has been opened in previous years.
“Last year we were open one or two days into April, so I wouldn’t be surprised if we had 40 nights this year,” she said. “Since we started this process, having (40 nights) seems to be the number open any given year, so what we’re seeing now is normal so far.”
Last year the warming center saw 40 open nights as well, but in March it had 20 nights open in a row due to severe weather conditions.
“That was grueling,” Johnson remembered. She added that in previous years the center saved lives by treating hypothermic symptoms, but nothing as dramatic has happened so far this year. Even so, she observed a sad reality in those utilizing the warming center services.
During one of the center’s open nights, Johnson visited and spotted a woman in her early 70s walking in.
“We see that with some frequency,” she said. “About 32 percent of our clients across the board are over the age of 50. These are not young people wanting to try living a carefree-no-responsibilities life. These are people who worked, put in time, and something happened.”
Johnson said she has heard people come in complaining that their hands are swollen, often as a result from years of fishing or logging before “something happened.”
“They get supplemental security income, make $770 a month, but in Coos County that’s not enough to get housing,” Johnson said. “It’s a big deal to find a roommate because you have to find someone you trust to follow the rules of the landlord, who won’t smoke inside or won’t bring in a pet or do something that gets you evicted. (Homelessness) is a more complex problem … there’s not a set story about people who are homeless. It’s not one size fits all.”
Every time the warming center is open, it costs $400 to $500 depending if overtime is accrued. To donate to the warming center, visit www.thedevereuxcenter.org. Donations can also be mailed in at PO Box 3519 in Coos Bay.