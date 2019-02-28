COOS BAY — The Nancy Devereux Center’s Warming Center has been open for 23 nights this month, combating the cold by sheltering the homeless.
In a press release from the center on Thursday, it opens when the wind chill at or below 32 degrees. Because the center has needed to be open for most of February, there is pressure on its resources.
Director Tara Johnson said in the release that the pressure is on its operations budget, food supply and staff.
“We are asking the community to help during this pivotal time as we help keep those in need warm and dry,” she said in the release. "Several clients have been diverted from the emergency department because of the Warming Center.”
So far this month, the center has served over 1,400 meals to more than 280 “unique,” or non-repeating, individuals over 28 operational nights.
“Recently one guest came in shaking so badly they couldn’t stop,” Johnson said in the release. “The staff immediately went to work getting them warmed blankets and tepid water to drink. This guest expressed their deep gratitude as they believed they wouldn’t have survived the night outdoors.”
The center is accepting donations of hot cocoa, hot cider, cold cereal, peanut butter, hamburger, chili, hot dogs, cookies, chips, socks, gloves, gently used winter shoes, and financial help.
Donations can be made through www.thedevereuxcenter.org, on its Facebook page, or by dropping off supplies or financial assistance to The Devereux Center located at 1200 Newmark Ave, Coos Bay from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The Warming Center is open again tonight starting at 6 p.m.