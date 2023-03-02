Douglas County Sheriff's Office

A Glide teen located human remains in the forest south east of Glide last week.

On Thursday, February 16, the Sheriff’s Office was notified by a caller that his son, who had been antler shed hunting, located what were believed to be human remains in the Thunder Mountain area of Glide.



