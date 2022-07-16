After days of warm, still, clear weather, high winds and cooler temperatures hit the area Tuesday. But that didn't stop close to a dozen young children from venturing out to John Topits Park to learn how to fish.
The Coos Bay Public Library partnered with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to offer the opportunity for children to learn the basics of fishing from an expert.
Morgan Davies, who works with the ODFW, brought dozens of fishing poles, a variety of bait and a lifetime of knowledge to share with the children.
"It's a little windy, so it might be hard to cast, but we will do our best," Davies told the children as the program began.
He then explained step by step how to cast a pole, setting each child up with a pole rigged for fishing. For the younger children, the setup was without a hook, instead having a rubber fish at the end. For those ready to try, a hook and bait was available.
While the most of the children were excited to learn the basics, 14-year-old Jackson Daniels had another goal in mind.
"I want to know how to catch one," he said. "Patience is really hard for me."
Jennifer Knight, the children's librarian with the Coos Bay Public Library, said the program is part of the library's Summer Reading Program. She said the theme for the summer is "Off the Beaten Path," which includes a variety of outdoor activities.
Knight also said the library will soon be receiving a fishing pole to loan out to the people of Coos Bay.
As she was helping children bait up, one young girl turned to Knight and said, "This is hard to fish."
"It is hard to fish," Knight responded.
As the children cast into the open water, one girl wanted to be strategic, so she turned to Davies and asked where the best spot to find a fish was. He explained fish often try to hide to avoid birds and other predators.
"When you're fishing, you want to look for place they can hide," Davies said. "It's going to be harder to cast there, but that's where you'll find fish."
While few fish were actually seen Tuesday, the children dd get a lesson on enjoying the outdoors. And a few did make catches, although they hooked up with trees and rocks, rather than a wiggling trout.
