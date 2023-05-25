Derelict vessel removed from the South Coos River
Coos County Sheriff’s Office

On May 24th, 2023, at 8:00 a.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report derelict vessel abandoned in the waterway of South Coos River. Additionally, the 15-foot boat was reported to be partly submerged.

Sgt. M. Smith and Deputy J. Gray with the Sheriff’s Office Marine Division responded to the location with a Sheriff’s Office vessel to attempt to remove the derelict boat from the waterway.

