Derelict vessel removed from the South Coos River

On May 24th, 2023, at 8:00 a.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report derelict vessel abandoned in the waterway of South Coos River. Additionally, the 15-foot boat was reported to be partly submerged.
Sgt. M. Smith and Deputy J. Gray with the Sheriff’s Office Marine Division responded to the location with a Sheriff’s Office vessel to attempt to remove the derelict boat from the waterway.
After working diligently for about an hour, Sgt. Smith and Deputy Gray got the boat flipped over and applied a tow line. The vessel was towed from the channel to the nearest boat dock and further removed from the waterway by Mast Brothers Towing.
The Sheriff greatly appreciates the public's assistance with calling in issues like this when they are observed. The Sheriff’s Office Marine Division’s mission is to keep Coos County’s waterways safe for the public to enjoy and navigate.
