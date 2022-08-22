The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality today released the 2017 Survey of Oregon Lakes, a statewide evaluation of the ecological condition of lakes and reservoirs from samples collected in 2017. Oregon’s report is part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s overarching National Lakes Assessment , and comes during National Water Quality Month . It also represents the first ever statewide dataset on toxics within Oregon’s lakes resources.

Results indicate the ecological condition of Oregon’s lakes is largely good, especially when compared to that observed nationally. Most lakes and reservoirs are in good condition for biological communities, like insects and zoo-plankton. In addition, DEQ found toxic compounds rarely exceed human health or aquatic life criteria. Overall, the majority of Oregon’s lakes are of high recreational value.

