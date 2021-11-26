Deputies and troopers are currently searching the area of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area south of Florence for the suspect in a stabbing assault that occurred Thursday afternoon. The suspect was last seen on foot headed into the dunes from the Goose Pasture ATV staging area.
The suspect is described as a white male adult with long brown hair. He is believed to be approximately 30-40 years of age and stands about 5-8 to 6-0 tall. The suspect was last observed wearing a brown or black jacket.
If you observe the suspect, please dial 911 and do not approach him. Numerous police resources are actively searching the area.
