COOS COUNTY — Mushroom season has begun and already the Coos County Sheriff’s Office has been out looking for a lost picker.
On Sunday, July 29 around 8 p.m., dispatch received a call that a mushroom picker called family to tell them he was lost near the South Slough Sanctuary, according to a press release from the department.
“Dispatch personnel were able to locate the lost mushroom picker by plotting his cellular phone as darkness closed,” the release said, which took deputies to the end of Cottell Lane and the Sunset Bay Golf Course.
Deputies found the man, identified as Norman Kohl Jr. 56, of Coos Bay around 9 p.m. After investigating, it was discovered that Kohl trespassed onto private property to harvest mushrooms illegally.
“The trespass was captured earlier in the day by remote cellular cameras placed about the property,” the release said. “Kohl was transported from the property and issued multiple citations in lieu of arrest.”
According to the release, over six pounds of varying mushrooms were taken from Kohl with the street value of $37.
Kohl was issued citations for criminal trespass in the second degree, theft in the third degree, and unlawful harvest of minor forest product.
“All of these charges are misdemeanors,” the release said. “The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind individuals as mushroom season begins to have knowledge of the area where they are picking, to have written permission and/or consent if the activity is to occur on private lands.”
The release added that pickers also need permits to harvest mushrooms, as well as other minor forest products meant for resale.