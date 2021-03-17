The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Reedsport on Tuesday as 30-year-old David Robert Ruozi Jr.
At the time of the shooting, Ruozi was wanted by the Springfield Police Department as the suspect in the murder of Richard Marshall.
According to the Douglas County Major Crimes Team, the investigation into the shooting in ongoing. The officers involved in the shooting have been put on paid administrative leave, which is the common practice in officer-involved shootings. The names of the deputies involved are not being released at this time.
According to a press release issued by the Major Crimes Team, Ruozi was wanted by Springfield police, and leading up to the incident Tuesday, Springfield detectives had been in in several coastal towns looking for Ruozi.
On Tuesday, a Douglas County deputy conducted a routine traffic stop on Highway 101 in Reedsport. One person in the vehicle left and was taken into custody, but Ruozi refused to exit the vehicle, became irate and made it clear he had a gun with him.
Deputies closed Highway 101 for five hours while trying to negotiate with Ruozi. At 10:44 p.m., shots were fired and Ruozi was killed.
The Douglas County Major Crimes Team was activated to investigate the incident, and the Roseburg Police Department has been assigned as the lead agency. The Major Crimes Team is a multi-agency team comprised of Investigators from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.
