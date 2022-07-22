George L. Lagrou

The Coos County Sheriff's Office is continuing to search for an elderly man who disappeared from the Allegany area nearly two weeks ago.

Capt. Gabriel Fabrizio said sheriff's deputies have spent many hours searching for George L. Lagrou, who was last seen at mile post 7 on Weyerhauser Lane in Allegany shortly before noon July 7.

