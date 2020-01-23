COOS BAY— A request for extension submitted last week by the Jordan Cove Energy Project on its removal-fill permit with the Oregon Department of State Lands has been denied.
Specifically, the request was to extend the decision on the permit from Jan. 31 to March 31. The JCEP said in its letter to the DSL that it requested an extension because in December meetings with DSL it was discussed that several outstanding matters were identified that the DSL requested be further developed to facilitate the Department’s completing its review of the pending removal/fill application.
One matter the JCEP pointed out was that the project has yet to provide DSL with a copy of its Clean Water Act Section 401 application, which will not be finalized until late this month.
In a response letter earlier this week, DSL Director Vicki Walker outlines the entire permitting process, which began in November 2017.
You have free articles remaining.
“The Department has long worked with JCEP in establishing reasonable timelines for submission and review of the removal-fill permit application. My staff and I have clearly and regularly communicated regarding the remaining information needed, making ourselves available (with) numerous phone calls and meetings and engaging in regular email correspondence,” Walker wrote.
“I previously indicated in September and December the possibility of revisiting the January 31, 2020, decision timeline," Walker added. "However, the department has not received timely and sufficient information to address all outstanding questions. Therefore, we will make a decision on January 31, 2020, based on the record in front of us.”
Walker says in her response letter that DSL has not yet received requested information from the JCEP regarding the Eel Grass Compensatory Wetland Mitigation plan, Kentuck Compensatory Wetland Mitigation issues raised by ODFW, and an analysis of temporary impacts to wetlands and waters and the stream mitigation, among other things.