The Department of Revenue recently announced more details about tax filing information and postponements for individual tax filers.
The department today issued a director’s order that provides similar relief to the IRS. The following is a list of what is and what is not affected:
- Tax filing and payment due dates for individuals have been postponed from April 15 to May 17.
- Tax returns for which filing deadlines have been postponed include:
- Form OR-40, OR-40-N, and OR-40-P (Oregon Personal Income Tax Returns)
- Form OR-STI (Oregon Statewide Transit Individual Tax Return)
- Form OR-LTD and OR-TM (Transit Self-Employment Tax Returns)
- Taxpayers who haven’t filed their 2020 income tax returns, but expect to file by the May 17 deadline, only need to file and pay any tax due with their return by May 17. There’s no need for taxpayers to file any additional forms or contact DOR for this postponement.
- Taxpayers have until May 17 to contribute to an Individual Retirement Account, Health Savings Account, Archer Medical Savings Account, 529 College Savings Plan account, Achieving a Better Life Experience account, and/or a Coverdell education savings account for tax year 2020.
- Taxpayers unable to file their 2020 Oregon income tax return by May 17 can request an automatic extension to file their federal income tax return by May 17. Oregon will honor the federal automatic extension to October 15. However, an extension to file is not an extension to pay.
- Taxpayers who have filed their 2020 Oregon tax returns and owe unpaid taxes should pay the tax due by May 17. Otherwise, penalty and interest will begin to be charged after May 17 for any amount remaining unpaid.
- Oregon has not postponed the first-quarter income tax estimated tax payment due date for 2021. Estimated tax payments are still due April 15.
- The Director’s Order does postpone to May 17 the expiration to file a claim for credit or refund of Oregon personal tax, if the period would have expired on April 15 (for example, filing a claim for refund for tax year 2017).
- The due date for the first-quarter 2021 Oregon Quarterly Statewide Transit Tax Withholding return, Form OR-STT, and payments is not postponed and is still due April 30.
Most e-file software providers have indicated to DOR that they have the necessary software updates in place. Taxpayers who have not yet filed should check with their tax preparer or software provider if they have questions about the updates. More information about e-filing can be found on the agency’s website.
To get tax forms, check the status of your refund, or make tax payments, visit www.oregon.gov/dor or email questions.dor@oregon.gov. You also can call 800-356-4222 toll-free from an Oregon prefix (English or Spanish) or 503-378-4988 in Salem and outside Oregon. For TTY (hearing- or speech-impaired), we accept all relay calls.
