COOS COUNTY — This summer, United Airlines will resume its twice weekly summer nonstop service between North Bend and Denver.
According to a press release from Southwest Oregon Regional Airport, the Sunday and Wednesday round trip flights begin on June 9, 2019.
Flights to the Denver International Airport will only be offered between June 9 and Oct. 2 on United’s Embraer ERJ-175 jet aircraft, the release said. The ERJ-175 has a full-service cabin and has seating for up to 76 passengers, including twelve first-class cabin seats.
Flights will arrive in North Bend at 11:38 a.m. and depart for Denver at 12:20 p.m.