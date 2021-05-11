MYRTLE POINT — Some Myrtle Point High School students were joined by a small crowd of demonstrators outside their own school Wednesday morning.
A group of around 75 had gathered on the highway nearby and made their way to the high school to protest the school’s compliance with state regulations requiring students to wear COVID-19 face coverings.
“I ain’t no sheep,” said Maddie Nighswonger, an MPHS freshman who says she was disciplined by the school for removing her mask in class last week.
The group of demonstrators had gathered to support Nighswonger and her brother, eighth-grader Kyzer Nighswonger, who said he faced the same discipline for the same action.
Maddie Nighswonger said she removed her mask in class to stand up for what she believes is her right to go to school without a mask, and Kyzer Nighswonger said he took his off to support his sister.
“I wish they understood and gave me my God-given rights,” Maddie Nighswonger said, holding a sign on the side of Highway 42. “We’re just going to lose them if we don’t stand up now.”
Leisa Nighswonger, the students’ mother, says the two were moved to an isolated classroom and benched on their sports teams for refusing to follow the mask rule.
“They’ve been isolating them and punishing them, and taking sports away from them,” Leisa Nighswonger said.
After sharing the family’s story with a group of community members opposed to public health regulations which meets in Bandon weekly, Leisa Nighswonger said the crowd gathered to ask the district to stand up to state officials by allowing students to attend in-person classes maskless.
“The school board and the administration can resolve this issue,” Leisa Nighswonger said. “They can step up. But they chose to sell out our children.”
But district Superintendent Nanette Hagen said in a statement that rejecting the state’s mask mandate just isn’t feasible, since ignoring the Oregon Department of Education’s guidance could put the school’s entire operating budget in jeopardy.
“Our district staff and board members have our own personal thoughts and/or opinions on the mask mandate but have to act in a manner that is in the best interest of the school district we serve,” Hagen wrote. “When all is said and done, we as a district, will not defy the Governor’s Executive Order or the guidance from (Oregon Health Authority) and ODE that implements that Executive Order.”
Hagen said the district is bound by all the rules state regulators have put in place to prevent the transmission of the virus, like requirements for social distancing and frequent handwashing and improved air circulation.
Still, that didn’t stop Wednesday’s demonstrators, armed with signs reading “unmask the kids” or “bravery over obedience” and without a face covering in sight, from asking the district to reconsider.
“Justice for kids!” the crowd chanted towards the windows of the high school.
“We the people!”
“No more Nazis!” they called. (At least two in the crowd wore the Star of David with the word “unvaccinated” written inside, a reference to the symbols Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust.)
Tanya DePoalo said she didn’t know the Nighswongers personally, but felt compelled to attend the rally upon hearing about their choice to take their masks off.
“I’m so thankful that the kids are standing up for themselves,” DePoalo said. “Courage is important and valuable, especially in times of tyranny.”
She expressed concern that public health measures put in place to slow the spread of the virus could escalate to severe violations of citizens’ rights.
“This is how it started with the Nazis and the Jewish people,” DePoalo said of state mandates.
Leisa Nighswonger said she isn’t deterred by some of the hateful messages she’s received for raising the issue in the community. She’s also removed her other two students from public school, and encourages parents and students to learn their rights.
“It’s child abuse, what’s being done to my children,” she said of the discipline the students faced for flouting the rule. “We do have rights over our children as parents.”
Hagen declined to comment on the Nighswongers specifically, but said that, under state guidance, students who exercise a “values-based” decision not to comply with mask rules are to be moved to comprehensive distance learning offsite or in isolated spaces on campus.
“Obviously we cannot force a student to participate in (distance learning) when this occurs but we do at least afford them the opportunity,” Hagen wrote. “Repeated acts of defiance such as non-compliance with directives could result in disciplinary action at some point.”
Sports, Hagen said, are governed by the Oregon School Activities Association, and students can be ineligible to participate if they don’t comply with its requirements.
As of midday Wednesday, the rally hadn’t changed school inside the building, Hagen said. Administrators were at first reluctant to release students for their lunch break due to the demonstrators outside, but that concern dissipated when the group moved on.
“With regard to the rally occurring today, that is a freedom we are fortunate to be able to exercise as citizens,” Hagen wrote Wednesday. “My only hope is that the rally does not interfere with our students receiving an education today and that the behaviors of those involved in no way make our students feel unsafe while going about their day.”
