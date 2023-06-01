Last week, the old Main Street Auto and Gas Station just down the hill from City Hall was demolished, with construction crews taking removing all signs of the building in one day.

In its place, the city of North Bend has big plans.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite month of the summer season?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments