Willamette Week reported that Democrat politicians including Senate President Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego) received campaign contributions from cannabis retail businesses and their owners in stacks of cash. Large cash contributions make it far more difficult to detect illegal activity because they lack a paper trail.
Owners of the cannabis dispensary chain were major donors to prominent Democrat candidates while at the same time, allegedly facing millions of dollars in tax liens, nonpayment of rent and other bills, and dozens of lawsuits in recent years.
“While it may be technically legal, I don’t think it’s appropriate. It shows a severe lack of judgment to be taking large quantities of cash from owners of a company that is clearly troubled,” said Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend). “If the last few weeks have shown us anything, it’s that the Democrat Party’s culture of corruption is alive and well. That is why I have drafted LC 4584, a bill limiting cash political contributions to $100. Campaign finance reform has long been a topic of discussion on all sides of the aisle. I have been consistent in my support for reasonable campaign finance limits.”
The Bend Bulletin Editorial Board wrote over the weekend:
“As wonderful as it is to have piles of cash, it is hard to trace, track or verify. That makes it a troublesome component in a state where there are already no state limits on campaign finance contributions.”
“This is another prime example of why we need a bicameral, bipartisan Joint Committee on Oversight and Accountability. Corruption, wherever it hides, should be rooted out so Oregonians can begin to rebuild trust in their elected leaders,” added Knopp.
