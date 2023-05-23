Oregon's capitol building

Oregon's Capitol Building

 Courtesy

A bipartisan group of legislators urge the Democratic Party of Oregon (DPO), who in 2022 misreported a $500,000 donation under a false name from the now-disgraced cryptocurrency executive Nishad Singh, to return the contribution immediately.

“The culture of corruption among top Oregon Democrat politicians is increasingly evident and incredibly disturbing,” said Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend). We have argued since the beginning of Session that the need for accountability and transparency has never been greater. We have also argued that investigations must be conducted by outside, independent counsel. They can’t escape this any longer.”

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite summer holiday?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments