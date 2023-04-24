Recently, House and Senate Republican and Independent leaders sent a letter to Senate President Rob Wagner and House Speaker Dan Rayfield asking for an equal bipartisan and bicameral Joint Committee on Oversight and Accountability. The letter includes the names of those who would serve as Republican and Independent members of the 12-person equal committee.
The letter reads as follows:
“Dear Presiding Officers,
As you may know, House and Senate Republican and Independent leaders sent letters in March and April urging the Governor to launch independent, nonpartisan investigations into the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission’s (OLCC) (1) potential favorable treatment of land acquisitions; (2) alleged rare liquor distribution; (3) process of granting retail licenses. In response, the Governor has said that the DOJ’s investigations will suffice. We disagree.
Today, Oregon House and Senate Republican and Independent leaders are calling on you, as presiding officers, to create an equal bipartisan and bicameral Joint Committee on Oversight and Accountability. Its first order of business should be to seek answers in the alleged actions of the OLCC.
The OLCC’s actions have been greatly covered in the news over the past several months, with several allegations leading the public to believe this agency is corrupt. We must resolve these issues with full transparency.
We put forth the following names to serve as Republican and Independent members of the 12-person committee:
Senator Tim Knopp, Senate District 27
Senator Dick Anderson, Senate District 5
Independent Senator Brian Boquist, Senate District 12
Representative Vikki Breese-Iverson, House District 59
Representative Greg Smith, House District 57
Representative E. Werner Reschke, House District 55
We understand that in certain instances, investigations are being conducted by the Department of Justice. This is not sufficient. We must provide the standard of oversight and accountability that our Constitution and the people of Oregon expect. We ask that you take immediate action by creating this committee today.”
