On Thursday, the Oregon Department of Education released recommendations to the Legislature to improve graduation standards for Oregon students. This report follows up on Senate Bill 744 from the 2021 Legislative Session, which required the department to conduct an extensive public review of state high school graduation standards to reduce educational inequities. The report contains recommendations to better prepare students on their path to graduation and beyond, including entering the workforce or higher education.
“In keeping with Senate Bill 744, the department’s report focuses on one central issue – aligning Oregon high school graduation requirements with the skills that will help our kids succeed,” said Senator Michael Dembrow (D-Portland), chair of the Senate Committee on Education, who carried Senate Bill 744 to passage on the Senate floor. “The report confirms that certain past requirements were not leading to better outcomes for young adults preparing for college or entering the workforce. The report found that past requirements were actually harming certain student groups.”
