First to dispel gossip that’s been recently circulating, in the modified words of Mark Twain:
The rumors of my retirement have been greatly exaggerated……
I have no interest of giving up my job of 35 years anytime soon. Now, on to COVID.
First just a quick synopsis after glancing at this morning’s numbers: I had no idea how bad this had gotten. COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are once again rapidly increasing in nearly all states, fueled by the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant, which is much more contagious than past versions of the virus. This past Saturday over 120,000 new cases were recorded, up from just 4,087 one day late June.
Clearly, this is NOT the time to relax precautions and toss away your masks.
I honestly thought I’d be writing my last COVID column months ago. But that clearly won’t be the case. It’s no longer news that the world is going through another major wave of COVID. This time around a few things stand out: 1) It’s primarily the Delta variety, and 2) Most hospitalizations and deaths are in the unvaccinated population.
Delta currently is responsible for more than 83% of all new infections in the U.S. and that number will rise until another more infectious variant emerges. Most but not all of the new infections are in the unvaccinated (although this is becoming less the case with large pockets of the vaccinated now becoming infected). So, who of the vaccinated are getting Delta? Which vaccines aren’t as effective and who may benefit from a booster? These are the obvious questions, but the answers have been slow to come. It’s clear some vaccines haven’t proven as effective, some have less staying power, some are less protective against Delta and in the immunocompromised, none seem to work long enough. Second shots are already being considered for the “one and done” recipients and third shots for immunocompromised patients regardless of their vaccine type. Recommendations will continue to evolve as the virus does.
Looking in more detail, the Delta infection curve among unvaccinated is looking frighteningly similar to the curve we observed before a vaccine was available. I recall a time when I’d predicted the U.S. would reach 50,000 infections daily, a number seemingly insane at the time. We instead reached 250,000. With vaccinations and safety protocols, by late June that number had dropped to 4,087 new infections one day with a 7-day average of 11,882 cases. Now here we are July 30, one month later at 122,674 new cases daily with a 7-day average of 77,275, this in the mid-upslope of a parabolic curve. This is an increase of 650% in one month for the 7-day average. How is it this number is not all over the headlines? Models are predicting a rise again to 4,000 deaths per day unless the vaccination pool rises dramatically. Yes, that matches the old record. Since less than 50% of the country is fully vaccinated watch for national mandates of masking and social separation returning. It’s already being enforced in major cities like LA, Chicago and New Orleans. The CDC has no choice but to change its stance, and with more teeth. CDC recommendations have been very wishy washy lately.
Under-vaccination and the Delta variant are leading to record case numbers in states such as Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida, Nevada and Wyoming. There are among the states with the lowest vaccination rates, with less than 35% of their population fully vaccinated. Delta is surging in these areas. Florida ICU’s have never been fuller.
You’d think with recommendations, safety protocols and the vaccines available we’d have this pandemic under control. Yet, we are dealing with confusing guidance and a non-compliant population. Even our own CDC inappropriately declared victory a few months back dropping masking and separation requirements. Now it’s rapidly backpedaling, selectively suggesting masking again. But, like taking away a toy from a toddler, the tantrums have started already. Then, there is the large subpopulation that will probably never be vaccinated and through whom new variants will continue to emerge, thus Delta, and now Lambda and Gamma. Consider this: If everyone could stay home for just one month the pandemic would be over. Yet here we are, and the nightmare is returning everywhere. Some countries are doing a much better job than others. Sydney and surrounding areas will enter a hard two-week COVID-19 lockdown as authorities struggle to control a fast-spreading outbreak of the Delta variant that has grown. Australia has been more successful in managing the pandemic than many other advanced economies through swift border closures, social distancing rules and high compliance, reporting just over 34,381 cases and 924 COVID-19 deaths (compared to our 613,000 deaths). Compliance is key.
And why don’t we know the origin of this virus yet? Why all the secrecy? Somewhere someone knows something. For the second time in 50 years, there are questions about whether we are dealing with a pandemic caused by scientific research. The Chinese government’s obstruction may keep us from knowing for sure whether the virus, SARS-CoV-2, came from the wild directly or through a lab in Wuhan, or if genetic experimentation was involved. Here’s a frightening fact: Nearly every SARS case since the original SARS epidemic in 2003 has been due to a lab leak. There have been six incidents in three countries, including twice in a single month from a lab in Beijing. This kind of history sort of dispels any bat theory doesn’t it?
How dangerous is Delta? Time appears to have answered that question: Having quickly spread to at least 98 countries, the Delta variant is now fueling outbreaks around the world and prompting new lockdowns, even in countries that seemed to have had the virus once under control. This past weekend, an innocuous family reunion in Bend netted 21 cases of 29 participants, most were vaccinated. Scary huh? On the average it’s considered 50% more transmissible than prior variants. Consider this fact: With Delta, the viral concentration in the back of the nose (or nasopharynx) is 1000x that of the original strain. Reflect on that just for a second. Experts are now saying that Delta is one of the most infectious viruses encountered by mankind, on par with chicken pox.
As the pandemic enters this new dangerous wave, who isn’t making sense and will prolong this chapter in history: 1) States that have banned schools from mandating masks: Vermont, South Carolina, Iowa, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona and Utah. 2) The CDC dropping its mask and separation mandates a few months back. 3) The unvaccinated, 4) Various talk show hosts, politicians or other influential figures who continue to spread misinformation about this virus and the vaccine.
Who is making sense and will help end the pandemic earlier: 1) Those same unvaccinated talk show hosts/influential people after being admitted to an ICU (many examples) and are now imploring their listeners to get vaccinated (or having others do it for them since they can no longer communicate). 2) Six major cities, including Los Angeles and St. Louis, who have reinstated official mask mandates for all residents. 3) Clark County, Nevada (which includes Las Vegas) who began requiring masks in certain areas. 4) Public schools in Atlanta, Chicago and New York City who will require students and staff to wear masks this school year, regardless of their vaccination status, and 5) Governor Justice of West Virginia who has called not getting vaccinated the same as “entering the death lottery.”
This pandemic has already shaved a year and a half from the life expectancy of Americans in 2020, the steepest drop in the US since WWII. This is a trend that we all have the ability to alter individually. You can choose not to participate. Be responsible, take precautions, be fully vaccinated, do what you know works to protect yourself and don’t be influenced by questionable recommendations, regardless of the source.
Doc H
