Slowly making progress

Acacia Painting of Coos Bay was busy painting the North Bend Municipal Pool last week. The week before, the company swept, chemically cleaned and pressure-washed the pool.

 Contributed photo

While work is continuing at the North Bend pool, it is likely going to be months before anyone is swimming at the pool again.

North Bend Public Works Director Ralph Dunham told the city council the two key components needed to renovate the pool are still months from being delivered.

0
0
0
1
0



Online Poll

With inflation so high, are you still donating to non-profits and community organizations?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments