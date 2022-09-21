While work is continuing at the North Bend pool, it is likely going to be months before anyone is swimming at the pool again.
North Bend Public Works Director Ralph Dunham told the city council the two key components needed to renovate the pool are still months from being delivered.
"It's a good news, bad news scenario," said Dunham. "Some of the things came in quicker than we expected. As we're all well aware, some things are not. We now have a schedule that shows our filter for the pool and more importantly the pump for the pool - our filter delivery is Feb. 3 and our pump delivery is April 26, 2023."
Dunham said no one in the city is happy with the pool being closed through April, so they are working to find a pump that can be delivered earlier.
"What that being said, I contacted other pump suppliers, and I have got a quote for a pump we'd have to modify slightly of 12 to 14 weeks, which would be February," Dunham said.
Mayor Jessica Engelke said while the council is disappointed in the timeline, there is progress being made.
"I see people over there working all the time. It's being painted. There are things happening," Engelke said.
Dunham said the painting of the pool itself was finished last week and heat installers will be put in this week. That move will complete boiler upgrade.
But without a pump and a filtration system, the pool cannot open, and City Administrator David Milliron said the city is looking far and wide to get equipment as fast as possible.
"There's only about five manufacturers in the entire country who produce this kind of pump," Milliron said. "Right now, no one is happy with an April 2023 time table. We're trying to pull out all the stops we can and we're open to any help."
Milliron said the delays in the $1.375 million project are not unique to North Bend or even pool repairs. He said nationwide about 30% of municipal pools are closed for repair.
"It's a nationwide issue," Milliron said. "Simple things - if people aren't working, you have supply chain issues. It really is a global issue right now. We know the value of that pool to this community. That's why the K-12 program teamed up with the Mingus Pool so our kids could have swim lessons there."
Milliron said one bit of good news is the voter-approved pool levy fund is building up, and every penny collected from the levy will be used for pool operations.
"Every dollar that's coming into that levy is in a secure reserve account," Milliron said. "None of that is being spent. What that means is when the pool opens, we will have five years of revenue to run the pool. None of it being spent."
Dunham said if there was a way to speed up the process, the city would use it, but the reality is there is little that can be done without the equipment being delivered.
"The three big ones were our boiler, our filter system and the pump," Dunham said. "Our boiler came in early, but we can't do anything without a pump. We are still pursing the pump delivery date being closer."
While the council expressed disappointment in the news, they seemed to understand the delays.
"I appreciate the update and information because people have questions," Councilor Timm Slater said. "At least we can now respond."
