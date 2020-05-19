OREGON — With unofficial totals reported by the Coos County Elections Office, voters have chosen the candidates for U.S. Representative who will run off in the November General Election.
In the 4th Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., secured 6189 votes (81.88%) in Coos County, while Democratic opponent Doyle Canning received 1248 votes (16.51%).
DeFazio will run against a new Republican opponent in November, Alek Skarlatos, who received 6622 votes (87.96%) in Coos County, winning over Republican opponent Nelson Ijih, who received 833 votes (11.07%).
Over the entire region of Southwestern Oregon that is part of the district, DeFazio had 90300 votes in the latest results (84.2%) and Skarlatos had 66641 (86.56%).
DeFazio was first elected to Congress in 1986 and is now the longest serving House member in Oregon’s history.
“I am grateful to Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District for their continued steadfast support for the work that I’ve been doing to represent our shared values in Washington, D.C,” said DeFazio in a statement.
“I pledge to continue to fight for issues that matter the most to Oregon families and to help our country move through and recover from the COVID-19 crisis. As chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I will continue to advance my 21st century transportation plan that will help our country rebuild our economy by creating millions of high-earning family-wage jobs and transition our country away from fossil fuels,” DeFazio stated. “The current crisis has even further illuminated failures of the current administration and the dire need to expand affordable health care and economic opportunities to everyone in this country.”
Skarlatos is a former Oregon National Guardsman who completed a nine-month deployment in Afghanistan in 2015. He also issued a statement following Tuesday's election. He is known for stopping an armed terrorist, along with four others, on a Paris-bound train traveling from Amsterdam to Paris in August 2015.
Upon completing his service, Skarlotos voiced his experience by authoring "15:17 to Paris: The True Story of A Terrorist, A Train, and Three American Heroes" describing the events that led up to the attack on the train ride to Paris from Amsterdam. The book was made into the film "15:17 to Paris" directed by Clint Eastwood that portrayed the harrowing attack in which Skarlatos starred as himself.
“I’m very honored to have earned the trust of the Republicans of Southwest Oregon,” said Skarlatos. “I want to thank my great team and we plan on taking this great momentum into the general election.”
Skarlatos said he has run a strong race, out-raising DeFazio consistently throughout 2020 and has attracted major endorsements including several United States Senators and Congressmen, his statement read.
After calling to congratulate Peter DeFazio on his win, Canning also issued a statement.
"Our campaign was historic. We mounted the first challenge in Oregon’s 4th District in 33 years. We took a stand to protect our climate, for debt free education, a fair and humane immigration agenda, and healthcare as a human right," Canning stated. "We ran a vigorous challenge with no corporate PAC money, a lot of heart, and grassroots power — in one of the most terrible moments for our country, we held fast to our vision. Our movement energized the progressive base of the party, and sent a strong message that there is appetite for change here in Oregon, and we aren’t going anywhere until we achieve it."
