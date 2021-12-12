Congressman Peter DeFazio recently issued a statement welcoming the end of attempts to move forward with the proposed liquified natural gas terminal in Coos Bay and accompanying natural gas pipeline, known collectively as the Jordan Cove project.
“I’m glad to hear Pembina Pipeline Corp., the foreign corporation that’s been pushing this ill-fated project, will no longer seek approval of the Jordan Cove project,” said Rep. DeFazio. “I have strongly opposed the project for a number of reasons, including the fact that this foreign company tried to invoke ‘eminent domain’ to seize privately-owned land to build the pipeline, which would have plowed through landowners’ private property and trampled their constitutional rights.
“The Constitution is quite clear: the government can only authorize the use of eminent domain if the action serves the public. The Jordan Cove project served the opposite purpose. To stop this, I introduced legislation to prohibit the use of eminent domain to build LNG export pipelines through private property. Additionally, this project would have run through iconic public lands and fish habitat. It would have exacerbated the threat of the climate crisis, becoming one of Oregon’s largest carbon emitters.
“The planned new multi-modal container facility at the Port of Coos Bay is a far better economic development alternative to Jordan Cove, and will provide long-term, good paying jobs for the community in addition to reducing emissions. With this new project, the Port of Coos Bay is poised to become the only ship-to-rail container facility on the West Coast and will be uniquely positioned to move goods to market via the most efficient and least pollution-intensive transportation methods available.”
DeFazio vehemently opposed the Bush-Cheney law that cut Congress and local authorities out of the process and warned against giving away congressional oversight of projects such as Jordan Cove.
DeFazio was the first member of Congress to introduce legislation to reverse the law and prevent FERC from using eminent domain to seize private property for energy projects. The U.S. Constitution limits the use of eminent domain to actions necessary for "public use."
