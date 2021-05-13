Rep. Peter DeFazio (OR-04) on Monday urged working families in Oregon’s 4th Congressional District to file their taxes before the upcoming May 17th deadline to ensure they receive the accurate amount in new advance monthly Child Tax Credit payments they are entitled to as soon as payments begin, likely later this summer.
The best way to ensure your family receives their payment is to file a 2020 tax return, even if you don’t have earnings or don’t normally file.
The tax credit payments are part of the American Rescue Plan, which DeFazio strongly supported. More than 138,100 children in Oregon’s 4th district – 90.4% – will gain from this tax credit.
How Much are the Child Tax Credit Payments?
The American Rescue Plan expanded the Child Tax Credit to up to $3,600 per child for children ages 0 to 5 and $3,000 per child for children ages 6 to 17.
The American Rescue Plan also authorized advance monthly payments of the Child Tax Credit through December 2021. The Internal Revenue Service anticipates beginning monthly payments as soon as July, with those monthly payments running through December. Qualifying families can get up to:
- $300 a month per child for children ages 0 to 5
- $250 a month per child for children ages 6 to 17
Families will receive their remaining expanded Child Tax Credit when they file their 2021 tax return in 2022.
Who Qualifies for the Child Tax Credit Advance Monthly Payments?
Families will qualify for a full credit if their income is below $75,000 for single filers, $112,000 for people filing as head as household or $150,000 for people who are married and filing jointly. The credit will phase out for taxpayers who make more money and cease for individuals earning $95,000 and married couples earning $170,000 filing jointly.
To be eligible, children must:
- Have a Social Security number,
- Live with you for at least half the year,
- Be under the age of 18 as of December 31, 2021, and
- Be claimed on your tax return.
Children are eligible if they are your children, adopted children, step-children, half-siblings, foster children, grandchildren, nieces or nephews or other certain relatives. The adult filing taxes must have a Social Security Number or and Individual Taxpayer Identification Number.
How Can Families Get Help Preparing and Filing Their Taxes for Free?
Free tax preparation services are generally available until the tax filing deadline. Families should file their taxes before the May 17 deadline even if they do not have earnings to report or do not normally file, because the IRS needs information from tax returns in order to calculate and issue monthly advance payments.
- Families can file taxes for free online through the IRS Free File program at https://apps.irs.gov/app/freeFile/
- Families where the parent or caregiver is aged 50 or older can use this AARP tool to find free tax help near them at https://secure.aarp.org/applications/VMISLocator/searchTaxAideLocations.action
DeFazio Pushing for Efficient and Timely Delivery of Enhanced CTC Payments
In order to ensure the IRS has the necessary resources to process the timely disbursement of payments and provide families with information about the credit, DeFazio is pushing the Appropriations Committee to provide more robust funding to the IRS to efficiently deliver the enhanced credit payments.
The child poverty measures included in the American Rescue Plan are estimated to cut child poverty by more than half, and these payments will be critical to the eight million families who have fallen into poverty during the COVID-19 pandemic.
More information can be found at https://defazio.house.gov/information-on-the-american-rescue-plan-child-tax-credit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In