WASHINGTON — Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Oregon, announced more than $3.8 million in Airport Improvement grants for the Cave Junction and North Bend Airports from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The Illinois Valley Airport in Cave Junction will receive $150,000 to rehabilitate the runway and reconstruct the aging taxiway.
The Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North Bend will receive $3.7 million to install a runway vertical and visual guidance system as well as miscellaneous navigational aids and airfield guidance signs. In addition, the funds will go towards rehabilitating runway lighting at the airport, making arrivals and departures from the airport safer.
“As chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I’ve pushed for increased investment in Oregon’s rural airports,” said DeFazio. “These funds will keep SW Oregon’s airports running efficiently, keeping passengers safe and encouraging economic growth for the entire region.”
DeFazio also secured a $6.5 million grant for the SW Oregon Regional airport last month to fund the facility’s Airport Rescue and Firefighting Station.