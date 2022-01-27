The long-awaited repairs to the Coos Bay Jetty could begin soon after Congressman Peter DeFazio announced last week nearly $33 million in federal funding was available to pay for the repairs.
“I have been fighting for years for much-needed funding to support the Coos Bay North Jetty, which is in desperate need of repair,” said DeFazio. “Ongoing jetty deterioration has increased danger for ships, boaters and commercial fisherman, and puts economic opportunity at risk. The funding will allow jetty repairs to finally begin. By bringing the North Jetty into a state of good repair, we’ll ensure safer conditions at the Port of Coos Bay and enhance economic opportunity by supporting the port’s work to attract a new class of shippers.”
The Coos Bay North Jetty loses approximately 20 feet every year and has receded more than 750 feet since its construction. The Port of Coos Bay will use this funding to keep mariners out of harm’s way and support the Coast Guard’s ability to carry out search and rescue missions.
DeFazio, who toured the jetty last year, said he was relieved to have funding available for the needed repairs.
"This has been a very long-term effort," he said. "There's been a lot of ups and downs in the process. as recently as December, the bid was about to expire, which meant the Corps (of Engineers) would have to start over again."
DeFazio said the Corps was able to negotiate an extension to the bid, and DeFazio finally learned last week it was being released by the Office of Management and Budget.
"Now we're set," DeFazio said. "The project is good to go forward, phase 1 and phase 2, for completion."
DeFazio said he hopes to get some additional funding for phase 2 in this year's budget process.
"We're going to get the jetty done," the congressman said.
He said getting the money was absolutely necessary as the rate of decay at the jetty has increased in recent years.
"Jettys don't just fail gradually," he explained. "Once they lose the head, they fail rapidly. It's critical that the jetty work be done."
DeFazio said repairing the jetty will be a major step toward helping the International Port of Coos Bay's efforts to opening a shipping container facility in the area. He added, the harbor would need to be dredged and deepened to enable the big ships to get into and out of the port.
"If we can get this container port, it will be a game changer for Coos Bay," DeFazio said.
After getting funding to repair the Coos Bay rail line and now funding for the jetty repairs, DeFazio said he is fully behind having a shipping container facility in Coos Bay.
"Shipping is the most energy efficient way to move freight. Rail is the second most," DeFazio said. "There is a great need for a container port. I can't see a downside to a container port. It's the most energy efficient way to move freight. It will create good jobs, not only in construction but long-term."
