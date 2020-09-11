WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., announced Thursday, Sept. 10, that he has helped to secure more than $7 million in funding from the Army Corps of Engineers for dredging at the Port of Gold Beach.
“The severe shoaling at the Port of Gold Beach has not only threatened the regional economy, but has created a severe safety hazard, preventing Coast Guard vessels from fully accessing the channel” said DeFazio. “These funds will provide a long-term solution to persistent shoaling at the Port of Gold Beach, creating greater economic and recreational opportunity for coastal Oregon.”
Earlier this year, DeFazio pushed the Corps to reprogram operations and maintenance funding from other, less-critical projects. In response to DeFazio’s request, the Corps reallocated the funds, which will be used for dredging at the mouth of the Rogue River and the boat basin access channel at the port.
A gravel bar has developed just outside of the federal channel of the Port of Gold Beach, causing dangerous infilling. Maintenance dredging on the gravel bar will require the removal of approximately 350,000 cubic yards from the access channel and 40,000 cubic yards from the ocean entrance channel. This severe infilling has prevented the Coast Guard from fully accessing the area, causing significant safety issues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In