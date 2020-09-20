WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio-D, Ore., chair of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, announced he has secured $5 million in emergency relief funding for the Oregon Department of Transportation to start to repair damage caused to Oregon highways from the wildfires that have ravaged the state.
“The magnitude of the destruction from these catastrophic wildfires is unfathomable and the need is urgent to repair infrastructure and allow thousands of Oregonians to return home safely,” said Rep. DeFazio. “These roadways are vital lifelines for rural communities and are also key freight corridors connecting population hubs throughout the state. These funds will help our state take the first steps towards recovery.”
Some vital highways throughout Oregon remain closed as active fire fighting continues. Preliminary damage assessments have found catastrophic impacts to parts of the state highway system and forecast at least $30 million worth of damage to federal-aid highways. These damages include downed trees, burned out guard rails, and fire damage to the road surface. As the fires become contained and access to the road system improves, the scale of damage will surely increase.
