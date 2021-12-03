Congressman Peter DeFazio released a stunning announcement Wednesday morning - after 36 years in Congress, he will not be running for re-election next year.
DeFazio, who represents Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, said it is time for someone younger to take over the seat and to fight for Oregonians in Washington, D.C.
“With humility and gratitude, I am announcing that I will not seek re-election next year. It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as congressman for the Fourth District of Oregon,” DeFazio said. “For 36 years I have fought corporate greed and special interests to benefit Oregon’s working families - from delivering affordable health care under the Affordable Care Act, to preventing the privatization and destruction of the Social Security safety net, to protecting our natural treasures for future generations, to fighting trade policies that undermine American workers, to holding industry and regulators accountable to improve aviation safety, to asserting congressional war powers authority to stop endless wars, to making historic job-creating investments in our roads, bridges, ports and more under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Thank you for putting your trust in me.”
DeFazio said leaving now was not easy to do because there are still big issues facing the country. But, he added, it was time to focus on himself.
“It’s time for me to pass the baton to the next generation so I can focus on my health and well-being,” he said. “This was a tough decision at a challenging time for our republic with the very pillars of our democracy under threat, but I am bolstered by the passion and principles of my colleagues in Congress and the ingenuity and determination of young Americans who are civically engaged and working for change. I owe a deep debt of gratitude to my incredibly talented and dedicated staff who have worked tirelessly on behalf of Oregonians and all Americans. I especially want to thank my wife Myrnie Daut, whose strength, encouragement and counsel has made my career possible.”
DeFazio has served the Fourth Congressional District, which represents all of Coos and Curry counties, for 36 years. That makes him the longest-serving House member in Oregon history and the 65th-longest serving member in U.S. history.
Within minutes of the announcement Wednesday morning, accolades began pouring in for DeFazio and the work he has done in his career.
“Chairman DeFazio is known and respected by all as a champion of sustainable, smart and green infrastructure, whose progressive values, passion and persistence have helped rebuild America and the middle class,” said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. “His legislative successes – including expanding preservation and conservation efforts, protecting affordable health care, advancing tribal sovereignty, rebuilding our highways, ensuring aviation safety and, most recently, helping pass the historic, once-in-a-century Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Build Back Better Act – leave an outstanding legacy of progress for America’s children and future.”
Senator Ron Wyden said DeFazio leaves a legacy that will benefit Oregon for generations to come.
“Peter DeFazio blends all the best qualities of a top-notch legislator – he’s an effective, passionate and powerful advocate who always puts the best interests of his constituents first,” Wyden said. “Thanks to Peter DeFazio, roads, bridges and transportation systems in Oregon and nationwide are stronger, last longer and are cleaner and greener. Oregonians always know with full confidence that Peter stands proudly in the vanguard of the battle for good jobs, strong transportation and ensuring everybody gets a fair shake. I very much look forward to working with my friend for the rest of his term as he continues to build on that outstanding legacy that’s helped countless Oregonians in his district and statewide.”
Many lawmakers discussing DeFazio gave him credit for his role in passing the recent bipartisan infrastructure package. As chair of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, DeFazio authored many of the provisions that were included in the bill. In recent years, DeFazio has successfully fought to increase funding for port maintenance. Last year, he received funding to repair and dredge the Port of Coos Bay.
Oregon Democrats took the opportunity Wednesday to praise DeFazio for his years of service to the state.
“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, Representative DeFazio,” said Democratic Party of Oregon Chair Carla “KC” Hanson. “You have honored the people of Oregon with your tireless service for 36 years, and we are tremendously sad to see you retire at the end of your term. As the chair of the House Transportation Committee and a founder of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, you have led the way by speaking hard truths and fighting for policies that prioritize the needs of the working people of southwestern Oregon and across the United States. Your steadfast work on transportation has culminated in one of the largest infrastructure investments in our nation’s history. We will miss your leadership, dedication, and sense of humor, and we’ll do all we can to ensure that Oregon’s Fourth District continues to be represented by a Democrat who will continue your legacy as a passionate and effective lawmaker and a true champion for the people of Oregon.”
