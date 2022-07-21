A big honor

Congressman Peter DeFazio was the center of attention in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday when his official portrait honoring his time as chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee was unveiled.

 Contributed photo

Congressman Peter DeFazio has been honored many times during his long career representing the Fourth Congressional District. But one of the biggest honors of his career came Wednesday when the official portrait showcasing his time as chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee was revealed.

“Yesterday was kind of a big day for me,” DeFazio said Thursday during a press briefing with media. 

