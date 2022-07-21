Congressman Peter DeFazio has been honored many times during his long career representing the Fourth Congressional District. But one of the biggest honors of his career came Wednesday when the official portrait showcasing his time as chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee was revealed.
“Yesterday was kind of a big day for me,” DeFazio said Thursday during a press briefing with media.
“We did the portrait unveiling in the Transportation and Infrastructure building.”
The portrait, painted by Eugene artist Lynda Lanker, will hang in Washington, D.C., honoring DeFazio’s term as chair. He was named chairman of the committee in 2019 and will serve until he retires early next year.
The painting shows the congressman with the gavel he uses to chair the committee. In the background is a photo of the Patterson Bridge that spans the Rogue River heading into Gold Beach. DeFazio said he wanted the bridge in the portrait because it showcases the work he did in Congress.
He explained at one time, the Oregon Department of Transportation was talking about tearing the historic bridge down, before DeFazio stepped in.
“I got an $11 million earmark to rehabilitate that bridge,” he said. “It’s good for another 50 years at least, probably 100.”
As for DeFazio, his time as Oregon’s longest-serving congressman is coming to an end. But he promised not to leave quietly.
“I’m still working and I’ve got a lot to get done,” he said.
Even when he does retire, DeFazio said he will continue to work on issues that are important to him.
“I’m going to look for things to continue to be involved on a positive side to continue to help America and Americans,” he said.
But in retirement, he also has other plans, plans much closer to home.
“I’ve created 390,000 acres of wilderness in Oregon,” DeFazio said. “I did the largest wild and scenic rivers bill in history. I intend to enjoy some of those things I’ve saved, particularly next summer. I’m looking forward to a summer I won’t be in D.C.”
While DeFazio said he is eyeing a future away from Congress, there are some elements he hopes to see made law before he leaves. He pointed specifically to climate change elements the Senate took out of the bipartisan infrastructure package before it was passed.
While the Senate has been hesitant to act, DeFazio said the Biden administration is using its power to put some of those elements into law, a move he applauds.
“They are moving ahead,” DeFazio said. “There were tools that were left to deal with greenhouse gases. They did take out my mandatory reduction element. Now they are going to implement it administratively. Maybe we should go after the root cause. The administration it taking that on. Good for them.”
