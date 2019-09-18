U.S. Representative Peter DeFazio, ,D-Ore., has raised some questions with the Department of the Interior regarding dealings with the Jordan Cove Energy project.
DeFazio sent a letter to oversight officials at the U.S. Department of the Interior on Sept. 11 demanding answers about reported questionable activity of U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt regarding the project.
DeFazio’s letter to the department’s Inspector General Mark Lee Greenblatt and Director of the Office of Ethics Scott de la Vega highlights reports that suggest Secretary Bernhardt is violating federal ethics policies and using his position to promote the approval of the Jordan Cove Energy Project.
“Secretary Bernhardt’s questionable actions with regard to JCEP are numerous, and it appears he has violated at least two requirements of current political appointees including President Trump’s so-called ‘Drain the Swamp’ Executive Order and his own ethics recusal,” DeFazio wrote in his letter.
On Secretary Bernhardt’s recusal list is his most-recent former employer, lobbying firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck. In December 2018, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck was hired by Pembina, which is currently in the process of seeking federal approval for the Jordan Cove Project.
In March 2019, Secretary Bernhardt held at least two meetings with several Colorado county commissioners who represent areas where the natural gas would be extracted and exported to the JCEP. One of the commissioners Secretary Bernhardt met with, Garfield County Commissioner Mike Sampson, taught Secretary Bernhardt at Rifle High School. According to an article written by The Guardian newspaper, Sampson emailed a lobbyist also retained by Pembina to advocate for JCEP, saying, “Awesome time in DC he is totally behind the project and has people working on it towards completion.”
On March 6, the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reported on the meetings. Mesa County Commissioner Rose Pugliese is quoted as saying, “It doesn’t hurt that Mike Sampson was (Bernhardt’s) teacher.”
DeFazio hopes for a quick response from DOI oversight officials, with information as to whether or not Bernhardt was at any time given exception or granted authorization for the meetings DeFazio has called into question. If those meetings were approved, DeFazio has requested the dates and attendees of any meetings Secretary Bernhardt may have had with any Colorado County commissioners, Pembina company officials, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, or any other lobbyists advocating for Pembina.