Congressman Peter DeFazio (OR-04) recently voted in support of the Protecting Our Democracy Act, legislation that would rein in presidential abuses of power and strengthen the pillars of our representative democracy. Congressman DeFazio spoke on the House floor in support of the legislation.
“The rampant spread of misinformation and the ascent of demagogues, like former President Trump, have exposed serious vulnerabilities in the institutions that uphold our representative democracy,” said DeFazio. “On January 6, our democratic institutions were tested once more as the United States Capitol was attacked by right-wing domestic terrorists that sought to undermine a democratic election and rob us of our democracy.
“The Republican Party continues to court authoritarian and anti-democratic elements in its insatiable hunger for power, no matter the cost to our country’s democratic principles. It is imperative that we pass legislation to strengthen our democratic institutions before it’s too late. I am proud to vote in support of the Protecting Our Democracy Act today.”
The Protecting Our Democracy Act would reassert Congress’s role as a coequal branch of government by addressing the vulnerabilities exploited by the former president and his enablers to weaken our democracy, undermine the rule of law, and subvert the system of checks and balances enshrined by the framers of the Constitution. It does so by:
• Preventing presidential abuses by ensuring pardon power cannot be abused, ensuring presidents are not above the law, deterring corruption and foreign interference, and fighting personal self-enrichment.
• Restoring our system of checks and balances and strengthening accountability in government by enforcing Congress’s subpoena power and power of the purse, strengthening Congressional oversight of emergency declarations, protecting the Department of Justice (DOJ) from political meddling from any White House, preventing public servants from engaging in partisan activity, protecting whistleblowers and the independence of Inspectors General, restoring transparency to the White House including with transparency in tax returns, and helping ensure a smooth presidential transition.
• Protecting our elections by preventing foreign interference in elections and bolstering public confidence in our democratic institutions.
DeFazio has long been a vocal critic of executive branch overreach, particularly with regard to congressional war powers authority and national emergency powers. The Protecting Our Democracy Act helps ensure the executive branch remains accountable, ethical and honest.
