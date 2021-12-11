Congressman Peter DeFazio said recent accomplishments on Capital Hill helped him decide it was time to retire.
During a press conference after he announced he would not run for another term, DeFazio said in the last year or two, he has been able to accomplish several long-term goals. That, along with new boundaries of the Fourth Congressional District that make it easier for Democrats to win, helped him decide to step aside.
"The last year-and-a-half has been a whirlwind, and I've gotten a lot of long-awaited goals done," DeFazio said. "Just in the last year, I've gotten the Harbor Maintenance tax freed up, so we're not going to have to beg to get our ports dredged and our jetties repaired.
"The next big thing I've always wanted to accomplish was a major investment in America's crumbling infrastructure. I started on this quest in the first term of the Obama administration, and it culminated this year. Not everything I wanted was in the bill, not even as much as I wanted, but it will be the single largest investment in infrastructure, and Oregon will be a big beneficiary."
Even as he listed some of his accomplishments, DeFazio said leaving Congress was not easy. He has served for 36 years, making him the longest-serving representative in Oregon history and the 65th longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history.
"This hasn't been an easy decision," DeFazio said. "It has been an incredible honor, unanticipated, to serve the Fourth District of Oregon for 36 years."
While his legislative success played a large role in his decision, so did more personal reasons.
"There comes a time," he said. "Thirty-six years, the longest commute in the lower 48, and I need more time for myself, for my health and well-being, for my wife and family and for the things I love in Oregon. There's things I want to enjoy. There's wilderness areas I created. I want to go hike Devil's Staircase again."
DeFazio said while he has no major health concerns, he did recently have back surgery and there have been a few scares. Ultimately, he said, it’s just time to do something else.
"This is the right time for me," he said. "I'm going out on top."
Another aspect he considered was the future of his seat. For 36 years, he won election after election in a district that leaned Republican. Changes recently made by the Oregon Legislature should make it easier for another Democrat to win.
"My district is now, thanks to the Legislature, five or six points better for Democrats," DeFazio said. "I intend to endorse and work hard for the Democrat nominee."
DeFazio said he expects there to be a lot of interest in the seat, especially since it will be an open seat for the first time in 36 years. But he said he would stay out of the fray until the major parties choose candidates.
"I'm not choosing a successor," he said. "We need someone who's strong, qualified and hopefully with experience in the public sector. I think there will be a lot of folks. I expect to endorse, support and work for the Democrat nominee."
He said his desire is to have someone win the seat that will continue to deliver for Oregon, despite gridlock on Capital Hill.
"There's a lot of things I've done that will last long after me, and the new person will bring new strengths and new achievements," he said.
While DeFazio is looking forward to his final flight home to Oregon, he still has a year left to serve and many political battles left before retirement calls.
"There's a lot to do, another year to go," he said. "I'll be 75-1/2 when I finish this term, and it's time to pass the torch."
