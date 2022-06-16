On Thursday, the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act of 2022 (WRDA 2022), legislation led by Chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Peter DeFazio, passed the U.S. House of Representatives by a vote of 384 to 37.
This legislation provides for improvements to Oregon and the nation’s ports, inland waterways, locks, dams, flood protection, ecosystem restoration, and other water resources infrastructure under the authority of the U.S. Corps of Engineers.
“One of my top priorities in Congress has been ensuring we are making the right investments to help Oregon’s waterways and ecosystems thrive,” said Rep. DeFazio “The Water Resources Development Act of 2022—the largest and most ambitious WRDA bill to date—demonstrates that when Congress works together, it can pass legislation on a bipartisan basis that benefits communities across the country. This important legislation we advanced today will help unleash the full potential of Oregon’s ports and harbors, protect our communities and environment, sustain good-paying jobs, and provide critical authorizations and improvements to Corps projects. WRDA 2022 helps provide much needed investment in ports, harbors, and inland waterways—easing supply chain problems—as well as flood mitigation infrastructure, and ecosystem restoration in both urban and rural communities alike. The bill also directs the Corps to carry out these projects in an economically and environmentally responsible manner, with an added emphasis on coordinating with state, local, and Tribal partners to execute projects equitably. I urge the Senate to act quickly so we can send a final bill to the President’s desk to be signed into law.”
WRDA 2022 includes numerous provisions that benefit Oregon including:
Directing the Corps to repair and maintain jetties and breakwaters to a standard that would make them resilient to the effects of climate change such as rising sea levels and increasingly extreme weather.
Requiring the Corps to study the availability of public and private dredging across the country and recommend increasing federal resources if necessary.
Clarifying the authority of the Corps to manage flood control operations including compensation to Canada related to the Columbia River Basin, in the event that the Columbia River Treaty expires in 2024.
Authorizing the Corps to provide assistance to Oregon State University to conduct a study on the associated impacts of wildfire on water resource ecology, supply, quality, and distribution in the Willamette River Basin.
Allowing ports (or any public entity) to contribute funds in order to speed up Corps’ reviews of proposals for mitigation banks.
Improving the Planning Assistance to States program by increasing outreach and community engagement and awareness of Corps authorities and providing more projects at full-federal expense in environmental justice communities.
Authorizing $2 million for wastewater infrastructure in the City of Brookings and the Port of Brookings Harbor.
Authorizing $6 million for water and wastewater infrastructure in the City of Monroe.
Authorizing $25 million for water and wastewater infrastructure in Lane County.
Authorizing $50 million for water related environmental infrastructure in Benton, Coos, Curry, Douglas, Lane, Linn, and Josephine Counties.
