Last week, the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act of 2022, legislation led by chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Peter DeFazio, advanced out of committee and will now head to the House floor for consideration.
This legislation provides for improvements to Oregon and the nation’s ports, inland waterways, locks, dams, flood protection, ecosystem restoration, and other water resources infrastructure under the authority of the U.S. Corps of Engineers.
“One of my top priorities in Congress has been ensuring we are making the right investments to help Oregon’s waterways and ecosystems thrive,” Chair DeFazio said. “This important legislation we advanced today will help unleash the full potential of Oregon’s ports and harbors, protect our communities and environment, sustain good-paying jobs, and provide critical authorizations and improvements to Corps projects.”
WRDA 2022 includes numerous provisions that benefit Oregon including:
• Directing the Corps to repair and maintain jetties and breakwaters to a standard that would make them resilient to the effects of climate change such as rising sea levels and increasingly extreme weather.
• Requiring the Corps to study the availability of public and private dredging across the country and recommend increasing federal resources if necessary.
• Clarifying the authority of the Corps to manage flood control operations including compensation to Canada related to the Columbia River Basin, in the event that the Columbia River Treaty expires in 2024.
• Authorizing the Corps to provide assistance to Oregon State University to conduct a study on the associated impacts of wildfire on water resource ecology, supply, quality, and distribution in the Willamette River Basin.
• Allowing ports to contribute funds in order to speed up Corps’ reviews of proposals.
• Improving the environmental justice Planning Assistance to States program, increasing outreach and community engagement and awareness of Corps authorities and providing more projects at full-federal expense in environmental justice communities.
Authorizing $2 million for wastewater infrastructure in the city of Brookings and the Port of Brookings Harbor.
Authorizing $6 million for water and wastewater infrastructure in the city of Monroe.
Authorizing $25 million for water and wastewater infrastructure in Lane County.
Authorizing $50 million for water related environmental infrastructure in Benton, Coos, Curry, Douglas, Lane, Linn, and Josephine counties.
