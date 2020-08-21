NORTH BEND — Often on U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio's visits to the South Coast, he honors a community member or business for their contributions to the local area.
On Thursday morning, DeFazio was the one being honored in front of the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport terminal for his efforts in Congress to help the U.S. Coast Guard.
DeFazio was bestowed by Admiral Karl L. Schultz, commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard — the chief highest ranking member of the U.S. Coast Guard, with the 2019 Commodore Ellsworth P. Bertholf Leadership Award.
In 1915, the demands of a burgeoning nation and the vision of the Coast Guard service’s first Commandant — Commodore Ellsworth P. Bertholf — created the modern-day Coast Guard from what was a collection of other services. For Coast Guard men and women, Commodore Bertholf is a legend for both his operational successes and visionary leadership.
The award honors those members of Congress who exemplify the spirit of Commodore Bertholf by making substantial contributions in support of the men and women of the United States Coast Guard and enhancing the ability of the service to carry out its missions.
"It is an honor to be out here in the Pacific Northwest and specifically here in Oregon," said Admiral Schultz. "We had a chance after arriving last night to spend some time here with our Coastguardsmen down in Coos Bay and at Sector North Bend.
Schultz said while there, he promoted a local Coastguardsman and DeFazio was able to attend that ceremony.
"(DeFazio) mentioned his leadership position with the Transporatation and Infrastructure Committee, on which sits the Coast Guard Maritime Transportation subcommittee. The chairman and his colleagues on both sides of the aisle really leaned in to support the men and women of the Coast Guard," Schultz said. "He took time out of his schedule here to spend some time with the men and women of the Coast Guard today and we're very appreciative of that. He's been a champion for pay parity for the Coast Guard with the Pay Our Coast Guard Act.
"Chairman, I'm just appreciative on behalf of the men and women for what you've done in your 34 years in Congress and you've been involved in Coast Guard oversight for most of that. Thanks for your continued leadership," Schultz said.
Schultz then announced DeFazio as the 2019 Commodore Ellsworth P. Bertholf Leadership Award winner. This is the 20th presentation of the award. The Coast Guard picks one member of Congress each year, alternating between the House and the Senate.
DeFazio was chosen for his long-term vision, leadership and support for the men and women of the United States Coast Guard.
"Chairman Pete DeFazio's support of the Coast Guard is long-standing and he has a vision and he's leaned in and put his shoulder in to the Coast Guard Authorization Act, which doesn't happen every year," Schultz said. "The 2020 bill came out of the House this year ... there's many key provisions in there that will better the Coast Guard and the men and women and families that allow us to do the Coast Guard work.
"On behalf of the 55,000 men and women with the Coast Guard active duty reserve and civilians, we are honored to name you as the 2019 Commandant Ellsworth P. Bertholf Award."
Prior to the award presentation, DeFazio gave a few words about the importance of the Coast Guard.
"Coos Bay, North Bend, this air station here is a critical component of the whole Oregon coast, particularly the central southern Oregon coast, keeping our commercial folks and our recreational folks safe day in, day out. The Coast Guard does so much with so little, it's an extraordinary service," DeFazio said.
"I'm just honored to chair the committee that has jurisdiction over the Coast Guard and (who) we're doing better by. For too many years they were flatlined with their budget. They've got aging equipment and we're now buying them new classes of ships for the new missions that have come since 9/11 and we're recognizing their service with a little bit of additional money," he said.
"It's a great honor to serve in that capacity and it's particular honor to have the commandant here today," DeFazio added.
DeFazio made visits this week along the South Coast and inland during Congress's break after its summer Special Session. His visit to the Sector North Bend Coast Guard Station involved inspecting the cutters and touring the housing project for enlistees.
"We're going to look at housing today. Housing is a perpetual problem for Coasties and that's one thing we've got to do better on in order to help them and support their families," DeFazio said. "It's critical they're well-housed and also that they're making a good living."
Current legislation
DeFazio is proud of the infrastructure improvements that will be made with the passage in the House of the Moving Forward Act, H.R. 2. The Moving Forward Act makes responsible investments in maintaining the nation’s roads, bridges, and transit systems, including Amtrak, investing nearly $500 billion nationally and making major investments for Oregon and creating or maintaining an estimated 70,000 Oregon jobs.
Following the award announcement at the airport and in previous conversations, the Congressman touched on the Act, which still needs approval in the Senate.
The investments will provide resources that can fix Douglas County’s decaying bridges, better respond to annual washouts of U.S. Highway 101 on the coast, and improve safety on Highway 126 between Eugene and Florence, DeFazio said.
Highlights of the Moving Forward Act include
Fixing roads and bridges; delivering broadband to unserved and underserved rural, suburban and urban communities; protecting access to safe drinking water and investing in new wastewater infrastructure; investing in affordable housing; investing $130 billion to reopen and rebuild American's high-poverty schools; investing $25 billion to modernize U.S. Postal Service infrastructure and operations; and strengthening local economies and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic; among other improvements.
Directly affecting the South Coast, DeFazio also wrote and passed legislation in the House to create a new maritime transportation system emergency relief program to provide resources to ports and maritime transportation sector employers. The legislation will make available to shipbuilders, tugboat operators, and waterfront employees emergency resources in order to retain employees, provide personal protective equipment and invest in infrastructure repairs.
Bringing federal funds Home to Oregon
DeFazio has long fought to bring back Oregon’s federal share of tax dollars to support infrastructure projects and jobs. This Congress, DeFazio has secured more than $121 million in federal transportation grants and investments including $8 million for dredging at the Port of Coos Bay.
Protecting Oregon’s Harbors and Coast Guard Servicemembers
Oregon’s Coastal Harbors, seven of which are in DeFazio’s district, are the lifeblood of the coastal economy, according to DeFazio. Without proper maintenance, the harbors face increased shoaling and receding jetties, endangering the health and safety of mariners and risking the viability of the maritime economy. DeFazio wrote and passed several pieces of legislation, including the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act of 2020 (H.R. 7575), to protect and preserve Oregon’s coastal ports and harbors.
DeFazio’s bills made the following investments:
• Unlocking nearly $10 billion in previously collected fees sitting in the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund to dredge harbors, repair jetties, and maintain navigation channels, and requiring that 20% of HMTF funds are spent on small, emerging harbors, like those in southwest Oregon;
• Allowing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to dredge marinas at small harbors like the Port of Brookings Harbor and the Port of Gold Beach, which have been inundated with sediment;
• Directing the Army Corps of Engineers to provide further information on design solutions for the Port of Port Orford Breakwater, which has contributed to shoaling at the port;
• Authorizing a study of siltation at the Port of Bandon to improve navigation and safety; and
• Ensuring the Army Corps of Engineers will maintain the deepened channel at the Port of Coos Bay to support growing exports from Roseburg Forest Products and other port clients.
Additionally, DeFazio’s bipartisan Coast Guard Authorization Act, provides a $1 billion increase in funding for the Coast Guard for a total of nearly $13 billion. The legislation also invests in childcare and housing for servicemembers, two items that members of the Coast Guard have identified as major needs.
