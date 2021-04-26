Rep. Peter DeFazio (OR-04), chair of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, recently highlighted a new fact sheet from the White House which outlines the urgent imperative to address critical infrastructure needs across Oregon.
“For far too long, we have kicked the can down the road and neglected Oregon’s critical infrastructure needs,” said DeFazio. “Oregon loses billions in untapped economic potential every year and is falling behind the rest of the world. In order to catch up, we need to build up the systems and structures that support our modern economy. The American Jobs Plan is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to create millions of good-paying union jobs while bringing our infrastructure into the 21st century and addressing the existential threat of climate change. And at every step of the way, this plan will invest in America’s workers and turbocharge our nation’s competitiveness in the world.”
Oregon received a C- grade on its Infrastructure Report Card from the American Society of Civil Engineers, facing many deficiencies that require immediate attention. Below are key statistics on the condition of the infrastructure in our state of Oregon:
- More than 1,287 miles of road and 395 bridges are in need of repair
- 19% of trains and other transit vehicles in the state are past their useful life
- 9.8% of households are without access to broadband
- Oregon needs $6.3 billion to upgrade its infrastructure to ensure safe drinking water
These pressing needs underscore the importance of the American Jobs Plan, which will make historic investments in improving the nation’s infrastructure and put millions of people back to work. As chair of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, DeFazio is a principal author and key negotiator of the American Jobs Plan.
Led by President Biden and DeFazio, the American Jobs Plan initiative is designed to reenergize our stagnant economy as we begin to recover from the pandemic and the recession, as well as lay the foundation for future economic growth and ensure our nation is competitive in the global economy for decades to come.
