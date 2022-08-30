First-hand look

Congressman Peter DeFazio gets a close look at the property the International Port of Coos Bay purchased with the goal of opening a shipping container facility. Port CEO John Burns showed DeFazio around the location.

For the first time in almost four decades, Peter DeFazio is not campaigning for office, but that doesn't mean the long-time congressman has stopped campaigning.

These days, with retirement looming in January, DeFazio has focused much of his efforts on getting the federal government to support a proposed container shipping facility in the Port of Coos Bay.

