For the first time in almost four decades, Peter DeFazio is not campaigning for office, but that doesn't mean the long-time congressman has stopped campaigning.
These days, with retirement looming in January, DeFazio has focused much of his efforts on getting the federal government to support a proposed container shipping facility in the Port of Coos Bay.
"I'm putting on a major push for the container port," DeFazio said Thursday while visiting Coos Bay to get a close look at where the shipping facility would sit. "I talked to (Pete) Buttigieg yesterday, probably for the fifth time. I've brought it up with the president twice, I've brought it up with Buttigieg many times. I'm doing everything I can. It has bipartisan support."
DeFazio said he is trying to get the federal government to give a major grant to the port project, which would then open it up for additional private funding.
"I think it's a very strong ask," he said. "It would add 10 to 12% to west coast shipping capacity. I don't see any other way to do that. Here, we're going ship to rail, the only port of ship to rail."
DeFazio said using the rail line to move containers from the port is a big benefit because rail is cheaper and much friendlier to the environment than moving containers by truck.
He said he wanted to come to Coos Bay and see the exact location the port hopes to build the facility because seeing it with his own eyes will give him a greater understanding as he fights for the project.
"We'll know in about a month, probably," the congressman said. "They're going to do mega grants every year and they want to allocate it all by the end of the fiscal year, which is October 1. There's a lot of competition nationwide, but this is a unique project."
The Port of Coos Bay has already bought the land for the shipping terminal and has signed an agreement with North Pointe to develop it. DeFazio said if the federal grant is approved, progress could be seen quickly.
"I think North Pointe has some interested clients, people who are big in shipping," he said.
As DeFazio looks at retirement in a few months, he said one more major win for the Southern Oregon coast would be a nice way to cap his career.
"I've done a lot down here on the coast," he said. "We wouldn't have railroad if I hadn't intervened. I've tried to put an emphasis on Coos Bay and the coast. This would be big. This would be the biggest thing on the South Coast."
While the container port would be a major coup for the area, DeFazio continues to work on smaller, but important projects. He said a wastewater treatment plant at the Port of Brookings-Harbor has been funded and is moving forward.
"They were threatening to close the processor down if we didn't have a solution," DeFazio said. "Now we have a solution."
With increased funding in the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund, almost every harbor will benefit with increased dredging, including Gold Beach, which has been ignored for way too long.
"We're getting access, hopefully, this year, to the harbor at Gold Beach," DeFazio said.
While DeFazio is not running for another term in the Fourth Congressional District, he said he will work hard to make sure Democrat Val Hoyle wins the seat he has held for decades.
"I'm strongly supporting Val," he said. "I've known her for a long time. I worked closely with her when she was a legislative leader and I worked closely with her as labor secretary. I think she'll be a great representative for the district, and I feel her views are more in line with the district that Mr. (Alek) Skarlatos."
DeFazio said he has watched, sometimes with humor, as Skarlatos has campaigned this year.
"Mr. Skarlatos is trying to redefine himself," DeFazio said. "I think we saw the real Skarlatos last time and we're seeing a coached Republican candidate Skarlatos this time."
While retirement is getting closer, DeFazio said he still has work to do before he steps aside next January.
"Right now, I'm focused on the job and spending a lot of time on the archives. The University of Oregon is taking my archives. I'm going to take a little break and see what interesting things there are to do."
One thing DeFazio said he is certain about next year is there will be fewer plane trips across the country, which brings him much relief. He said the average trip from Springfield to Washington, D.C. takes 21 hours, the longest trip by any congress member in the lower 48 states.
"I'm not going to be getting up at 3 o'clock in the morning to catch a 5 a.m. flight to to get back to Washington, D.C. for a vote. Over my career, it's about 435, 40-hour work weeks commuting back and forth to Washington, D.C."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In