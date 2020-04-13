EUGENE — U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., on Friday applauded the Internal Revenue Service and Treasury Department’s response to calls for a free tool to help those who do not normally file a tax return receive their economic impact payments.
“After the 2008 financial crisis, 3.5 million of our nation’s most vulnerable did not receive a stimulus check because of bureaucratic red tape,” said DeFazio. “We cannot allow the same thing to happen now, which is why I called for a method to help those who need it most access economic impact payments. This new tool will give those who do not usually file, including those with too little income, a simple, free and secure way to provide the IRS with basic information so they can receive their Economic Impact Payments as soon as possible.
"While I will continue to push Treasury and IRS to automatically provide payments to people who receive Supplemental Security Income and to individuals who receive Veterans Affairs (VA) compensation and pensions, this is an important first step towards helping vulnerable populations weather these uncertain times.”
For more information, including who should use the tool and how to use it, users can access to IRS website. Users should look for "Non-filers: Enter Payment Info Here" to take them directly to the tool.
Economic Impact Payments will be distributed automatically to most eligible taxpayers starting this week. The IRS is also building a second new tool expected to be available for use by April 17 to allow individuals to check on the status of their payments. This tool, "Get My Payment," will allow eligible people a chance to provide their bank account information, if they have one, so they can receive their payment via direct deposit.
