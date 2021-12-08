Congressman Peter DeFazio recently announced $26,734,899 in relief payments to health care providers and medical suppliers who serve rural Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program and Medicare beneficiaries in Southwestern Oregon. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan, which Congressman DeFazio strongly supported and helped pass into law.
“Rural providers historically operate on thin margins and need these funds to ensure that they can continue to provide high-quality care to their patients. To make sure rural providers could weather the pandemic, the American Rescue Plan provided payments to eligible providers that serve rural Medicare, Medicaid, or CHIP beneficiaries,” said Rep. DeFazio. “This needed funding will help vitally needed health care providers who are on the front lines of the pandemic keep their workforce, make up for lost revenue, and stay open so they can continue serving rural patients.”
Research has found that 47 percent of rural providers were operating in the red before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the pandemic has only worsened this reality. To help mitigate these pandemic-related losses, the American Rescue Plan (ARP) provided over $7.5 billion for payments to providers and suppliers who serve Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, and Medicare beneficiaries.
Healthcare providers can use funding for salaries, recruitment, or retention; supplies such as N95 or surgical masks; equipment like ventilators or improved filtration systems; capital investments; information technology; and other expenses related to prevent, prepare for, or respond to COVID-19.
For a county-by-county breakdown of funding announced in southwestern Oregon, see below.
Coos - $3,902,662.76 TOTAL
Coos Bay
$331,242 - Coos County
$1,201,562 - North Bend Medical Center Inc.
$201,594 - Coos Bay Rehabilitation LLC
$172,206 - South Coast Hospice & Palliative Care Services, Inc.
$166,982 - South Coast Orthopedic Associates
$140,591 - NBMC Day Surgery
$20,169 - Spectrum Orthotics and Prosthetics Inc.
$8,382 - Charles G. Hubris MD
Bandon
$667,340 - Southern Coos Health District
$8,127 - Gail K. McClave MD LLC
Coquille
$879,564 - Coquille Valley Hospital District
$11,482 - PAHLS Dentistry
North Bend
$78,691 - Waterfall Clinic Incorporated
$14,723 - HMZ Ventures Corp.
Curry - $1,500,037 TOTAL
Brookings
$179,158 - Coastal Home Health & Hospice
Gold Beach
$1,320,878 - Curry Health District
Douglas - $7,063,833 TOTAL
Canyonville
$39,886 - Dr. Anna LLC Drain
$545.79 - Joanne Holland
Glendale
$7,884 - Glendale Ambulance District
Myrtle Creek
$18,352 - Tri-City Chiropractic
Reedsport
$725,993 - Lower Umpqua Hospital District
Roseburg
$4,973,140 - Ziebart Inc.
$619,620 - Centennial Medical Group East LLC
$329,357 - Umpqua Community Health Center Inc.
$182,638 - Umpqua Health Newton Creek LLC
$66,282 - Northwest Eye Center PC
$30,081 - North River Pediatrics LLC
$27,254 - G. Jason Wilkes, DPM, PC
$25,185 - Liann W. Drechsel DMD PC
$13,612 - Diane Bolduc
$3,475 - Meredith C. Kreugel LCSW
$522 - James M. Yun MD PC
