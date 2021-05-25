Rep. Peter DeFazio (OR-04) recently announced more than $130 million in emergency funding for public and private colleges and universities in Oregon’s 4th congressional district as part of the American Rescue Plan, COVID-19 relief legislation that he strongly supported.
“Southwest Oregon’s colleges and universities are economic engines for our communities, and the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly curtailed these institutions,” said Rep. DeFazio. “These funds from the American Rescue plan will not only provide our students with much-needed relief, but will also support the thousands of jobs that depend on these universities. Thanks to these funds, our students and our communities alike can get back on track.”
The funding will help local institutions cope with the severe financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and continue serving their students safely. At least half of the funding each institution receives will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness, and other hardship. The other half will support institutions and can be used to defray expenses related to or caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The colleges and universities in Oregon’s 4th district receiving funding under the American Rescue Plan are:
Oregon State University: $46,096,991
University of Oregon: $42,815,719
Lane Community College: $15,727,106
Rogue Community College: $12,053,906
Linn-Benton Community College: $10,678,632
Umpqua Community College: $4,439,771
Southwestern Oregon Community College: $4,123,260
Bushnell University: $1,245,851
New Hope Christian College: $375,336
The American Rescue Plan provides $36 billion for nearly 3,500 public and private, nonprofit colleges and universities nationwide.
