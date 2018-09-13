WASHINGTON - Rep. Peter DeFazio (OR-04) announced Thursday that $8.7 million in federal funding has been secured for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the dredging of Oregon’s ports and other operations and maintenance.
Most significantly, the Port of Coos Bay will be receiving $6,958,000, more than any other port in the fourth district receiving funds. Coos Bay will use the money to remove sediment in the lower channel ant at the entrance bar.
According to DeFazio’s office dredging is supposed to be carried out by the dredging vessels Yaquina and Essayons.
Other funds include $26,000 to the Port of Bandon, $785,000 to the Port of Brookings Harbor, $5,000 to the Port of Gold Beach, $5,000 to the Port of Port Orford, $939,000 to the Port of Reedsport, and $10,000 to the Port of Siuslaw.
The funds were included in H.R. 5895, the Energy and Water, Legislative Branch, and Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Act of 2019.
“Oregon’s ports are the lifeline of our coastal communities,” said Rep. DeFazio. “Regular maintenance of these ports allows our local economy to grow and keep our communities going. These funds will allow the Army Corps to keep our ports in top shape, both today and in the future. I’m proud to support infrastructure investments like this, and will continue to push for increased investments as the top Democrat on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.”