On Thursday, Representative Peter DeFazio (OR-04) announced that the U.S. Economic Development Administration is awarding a $3.4 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant to the Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board in Coos Bay. The grant will help develop the Driving Prosperity program focused on career training and job placement for the trucking industry.
“This grant will help employers fill jobs in the crucial trucking industry in Southwestern Oregon and create economic opportunity in communities and rural areas hungry for good-paying jobs,” said. Rep. DeFazio. “This EDA investment will help the Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board and industry partners train hundreds of new truck drivers that will expand and diversify the workforce and help address supply-chain shortages across the entire Pacific Northwest.”
