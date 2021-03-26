DeFazio

Rep. Peter DeFazio speaks to constituents at a townhall meeting at Marshfield High School in this 2017 file photo.

 The World file photo

Rep. Peter DeFazio (OR-04) recently announced that school districts in Oregon’s     Fourth Congressional District are estimated to receive hundreds of millions of dollars as a result of the American Rescue Plan, critical COVID-19 relief legislation that was signed into law last week.

“Our students are falling behind because of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic — it’s imperative that we do everything in our power to ensure our kids, teachers and support staff are returning to safe schools,” said DeFazio. “I’m proud to have helped to secure the funding needed to procure PPE, install modernized ventilation systems and acquire the necessary resources to make the return to school healthy and safe for everybody.”  

The funds would help give K-12 schools the resources they need to reopen safely, provide safe in-person instruction to more students and address learning loss and the significant impacts the pandemic has had on students’ educational and emotional well-being.

The American Rescue Plan will provide the estimated funding amounts to school districts in Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District:

Greater Albany School District    $14,615,000

Alsea School District    $191,000

Corvallis School District     $7,176,000

Monroe School District     $948,000

Philomath School District    $1,218,000

Blachly School District     $356,000

Bethel School District     $13,880,000

Coos Bay School District    $10,170,000

Creswell School District     $2,724,000

Crow-Applegate-Lorane     $551,000

Eugene School District     $38,067,000

Fern Ridge School District    $3,862,000

Junction City School District    $3,056,000

Lowell School District    $456,000

Mapleton School District    $470,000

Marcola School District     $287,000

McKenzie School District    $676,000

Oakridge School District     $6,358,000

Pleasant Hill School District    $1,779,000

South Lane School District     $6,739,000

Springfield School District     $30,249,000

Central Linn School District     $1,578,000

Lebanon Community School District    $8,218,000

Scio School District     $1,093,000

Sweet Home School District    $4,017,000

Bandon School District     $1,795,000

Coquille School District    $2,000,000

North Bend School District    $4,459,000

Powers School District    $541,000

Brookings-Harbor School District    $3,615,000

Camas Valley School District    $384,000

Days Creek School District    $395,000

North Douglas School District    $632,000

Elkton School District    $311,000

Glendale School District     $814,000

Glide School District    $1,670,000

Oakland School District    $1,446,000

Reedsport School District     $1,739,000

Riddle School District    $1,237,000

Roseburg School District    $12,081,000

South Umpqua School District    $4,750,000

Sutherlin School District    $2,537,000

Winston-Dillard School District    $3,538,000

Yoncalla School District    $932,000

Grants Pass School District    $13,578,000

Rogue River School District    $2,737,000

Port Orford-Langlois School District    $2,554,000

Central Curry School District    $618,000

Myrtle Point School District    $2,258,000

Three Rivers School District    $18,178,000

Harrisburg School District    $1,712,000

Santiam Canyon School District    $1,090,000

