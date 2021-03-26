Rep. Peter DeFazio (OR-04) recently announced that school districts in Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District are estimated to receive hundreds of millions of dollars as a result of the American Rescue Plan, critical COVID-19 relief legislation that was signed into law last week.
“Our students are falling behind because of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic — it’s imperative that we do everything in our power to ensure our kids, teachers and support staff are returning to safe schools,” said DeFazio. “I’m proud to have helped to secure the funding needed to procure PPE, install modernized ventilation systems and acquire the necessary resources to make the return to school healthy and safe for everybody.”
The funds would help give K-12 schools the resources they need to reopen safely, provide safe in-person instruction to more students and address learning loss and the significant impacts the pandemic has had on students’ educational and emotional well-being.
The American Rescue Plan will provide the estimated funding amounts to school districts in Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District:
Greater Albany School District $14,615,000
Alsea School District $191,000
Corvallis School District $7,176,000
Monroe School District $948,000
Philomath School District $1,218,000
Blachly School District $356,000
Bethel School District $13,880,000
Coos Bay School District $10,170,000
Creswell School District $2,724,000
Crow-Applegate-Lorane $551,000
Eugene School District $38,067,000
Fern Ridge School District $3,862,000
Junction City School District $3,056,000
Lowell School District $456,000
Mapleton School District $470,000
Marcola School District $287,000
McKenzie School District $676,000
Oakridge School District $6,358,000
Pleasant Hill School District $1,779,000
South Lane School District $6,739,000
Springfield School District $30,249,000
Central Linn School District $1,578,000
Lebanon Community School District $8,218,000
Scio School District $1,093,000
Sweet Home School District $4,017,000
Bandon School District $1,795,000
Coquille School District $2,000,000
North Bend School District $4,459,000
Powers School District $541,000
Brookings-Harbor School District $3,615,000
Camas Valley School District $384,000
Days Creek School District $395,000
North Douglas School District $632,000
Elkton School District $311,000
Glendale School District $814,000
Glide School District $1,670,000
Oakland School District $1,446,000
Reedsport School District $1,739,000
Riddle School District $1,237,000
Roseburg School District $12,081,000
South Umpqua School District $4,750,000
Sutherlin School District $2,537,000
Winston-Dillard School District $3,538,000
Yoncalla School District $932,000
Grants Pass School District $13,578,000
Rogue River School District $2,737,000
Port Orford-Langlois School District $2,554,000
Central Curry School District $618,000
Myrtle Point School District $2,258,000
Three Rivers School District $18,178,000
Harrisburg School District $1,712,000
Santiam Canyon School District $1,090,000
