Congressman Peter DeFazio recently announced that Oregon would receive $7,733,679 this year under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which he led before becoming law, to install electric vehicle charging stations along key roads and highways.
“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides the first major investment in a national EV charging network,” said Rep. DeFazio. “To reduce harmful pollution and tackle the climate crisis, we need to retire and replace fossil-fuel powered transportation. The funding announced for our state today will drive us in the right direction, beginning the work to electrify our national highway system and transition to electric vehicles. I’m proud to have led this important legislation to passage in the House.”
The United States’ network of 100,000 chargers is currently insufficient to service the growing number of EV owners and also struggles with inconsistent plug types, payment options and data availability. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is investing in good-paying union jobs to address these shortcomings, expanding the U.S. network to 500,000 chargers and growing electric vehicles sales to 50 percent of the automobile market by 2030.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration will distribute funding. The money announced today is for the next fiscal year alone, with FHWA expected to deliver nearly $5 billion in formula funding over the next five years to expand charging access across the country.
