Rep. Peter DeFazio recently announced more than $16.1 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan will be awarded to community health centers in Oregon’s 4th congressional district to expand their COVID-19 vaccination and treatment operations. The American Rescue Plan was signed into law on March 11 and passed Congress with Rep. DeFazio’s strong support.
The recipients of the federal funds are:
- White Bird Clinic, Eugene: $2,547,750
- Bandon Community Health Center, Bandon: $874,250
- ADAPT Oregon, Roseburg: $1,166,000
- Benton County: $2,347,500
- Lane County: $5,372,000
- Waterfall Clinic Inc., North Bend: $1,150,000
- Umpqua Community Health Center, Roseburg: $2,657,500
“Community health centers have been critical in the fight against COVID-19,” said DeFazio. “Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, these funds will allow these facilities to ramp up their efforts, get more shots in arms, and save lives while helping put an end to this pandemic.”
The health centers can use the funding to expand COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and treatment for vulnerable populations; deliver preventive and primary health care services to people at higher risk for COVID-19; and expand their operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond, including modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units.
